Private Ocean LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

