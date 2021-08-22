Private Ocean LLC Buys 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

UNP stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.