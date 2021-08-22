Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. BOKF NA lifted its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $9,089,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

EVBG stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.