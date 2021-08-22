Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SC opened at $41.25 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

