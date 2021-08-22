Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,237 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of MRC Global worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $626.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

