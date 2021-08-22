Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

