Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

