Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 94.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 69.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

