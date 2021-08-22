Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NGM opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.