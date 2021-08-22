Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $535.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

