PRIA Price Down 14.5% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00006958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $233,975.99 and approximately $2,107.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

