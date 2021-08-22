Poppy Thorpe Sells 2,146 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.