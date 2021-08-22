Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.69 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.69 million and $1.59 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00014785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00161055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.70 or 1.00079593 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00921182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.15 or 0.06538007 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.