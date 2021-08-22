PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.86 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $582,554.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

