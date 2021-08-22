PolkaCover (CVR) Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $293,029.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00157549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,837.15 or 1.00054146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00923881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.79 or 0.06623124 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

