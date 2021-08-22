PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 252,760 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,049 shares of company stock worth $15,262,035. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

