Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.