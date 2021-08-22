Plasma Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $388,799.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $388,799.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

