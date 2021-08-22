Pixelworks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 767% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.