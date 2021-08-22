Pivotal Research Boosts Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $46.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.