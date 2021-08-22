Piper Sandler Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADI. Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

