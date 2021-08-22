Piper Sandler Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $17.50

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

