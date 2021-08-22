Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

