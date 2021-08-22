Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,640 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 195.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 84.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

