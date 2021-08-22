Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

