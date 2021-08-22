Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 14,950 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

