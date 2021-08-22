PHI Token (PHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $56.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00803407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101530 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.