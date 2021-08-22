Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $26.37 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Phantasma has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $380,141.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,393.80 or 1.00084586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006828 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.