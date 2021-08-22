PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

