Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.27. The stock had a trading volume of 723,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,847. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.