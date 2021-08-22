Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $295.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

