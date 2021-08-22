Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,105 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.9% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 102,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,059,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 86,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

