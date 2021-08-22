Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

