Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 470,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

