Peterson Wealth Management Sells 10,801 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

