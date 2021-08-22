Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

