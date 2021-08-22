Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.