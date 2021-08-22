Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded down 3.3% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.50. 5,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,186,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 988,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.