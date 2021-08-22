Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,233 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

SF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 741,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

