Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,727 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $31,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avantor by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 303,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,134 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

AVTR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 2,834,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

