Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,476 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,368 shares of company stock valued at $95,613,125.

NYSE:U traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $122.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

