Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $61.17 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 949.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,330 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $61,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 2,150,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

