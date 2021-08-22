Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 18,476 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,368 shares of company stock worth $95,613,125 in the last 90 days.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of U traded up $6.43 on Friday, reaching $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

