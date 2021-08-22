Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 11,035 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.79. 126,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,293. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,668 shares of company stock valued at $52,409,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.