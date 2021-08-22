Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,911 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Ares Management worth $80,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Ares Management by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

ARES stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 974,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

