PEPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $255,142.21 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $255,142.21 and $54.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00087763 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,097,732 coins and its circulating supply is 45,857,551 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

