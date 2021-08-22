pEOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $33.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00157629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.18 or 1.00103494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.81 or 0.00914848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.09 or 0.06616122 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

