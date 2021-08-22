Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.22.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion and a PE ratio of -44.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

