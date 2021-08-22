Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Paycom Software worth $114,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $469.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $475.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

