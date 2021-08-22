Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.06.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $469.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.69. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $475.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

